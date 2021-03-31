Graduate quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome has entered into the transfer portal as announced on Wednesday.
Pigrome transferred from Maryland to play the 2020 season on the Hill and played in 11 games this past season.
The 5-foot-10 mobile quarterback will now further his collegiate career elsewhere.
WKU added Houston Baptist starting quarterback Bailey Zappe back on Dec. 27 after losing in the LendingTree Bowl game.
Western Kentucky QB Tyrrell Pigrome is in the portal, @247SportsPortal has learned.
Pigrome tossed for 1,603 yards and nine touchdown passes during his time as a Hilltopper. He threw two interceptions and ran for four rushing scores to assist the Hilltoppers to a 5-7 overall record in 2020.
