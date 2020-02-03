Junior forward Raneem Elgedawy was named Conference USA Player of the Week for the second time this season after posting back-to-back double-doubles for the WKU women’s basketball team over the weekend, the league office announced Monday.

Elgedawy recorded a double-double 16 minutes into the game after scoring WKU’s first 13 points of the contest. She finished with 28 points and 18 rebounds, tying her career-high in scoring, in a 68-59 win over Florida Atlantic on Thursday night.

She followed that up with 21 points, 14 rebounds and three assists in a 71-51 win over FIU on Saturday evening. Her three assists also tied the junior’s career-high. She also shot 90.9% from the free-throw line after coming into the week as a 56.5% shooter from the stripe.

It was the Alexandria, Egypt, native’s third-straight double-double and her 10th of the season. That mark leads C-USA and is tied for the 23rd best in the country.

Her 21 career double-doubles rank as the 11th most in WKU history. With her 32 rebounds on the week, Elgedawy eclipsed the 700 career rebound mark and now has 710 total boards.

This is the third overall C-USA Player of the Week nod of Elgedawy's career. She also won once as a sophomore after a pair of stellar performances at FIU and FAU last year.

