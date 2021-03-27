020620_latechvswku_ckohley_645 copy.jpg

On Saturday afternoon, it was announced by Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers that WKU Men’s Basketball sophomore guard Jordan Rawls will enter the transfer portal. 

Rawl’s last game in the Hilltopper uniform saw him lead the team with 20 points and eight assists while shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 4-for-7 from behind the arc. 

Rawls had to take a step back and return to the sixth man role this year after starting 16 games in his freshman campaign due to the shorthanded roster. He started four games this season and saw his minutes decrease. 

With WKU guard commits Zion Harmon and Elijah Hughey, Rawls would've been a part of a loaded backcourt if he decided to return. 

For his Hilltopper career he averaged 7.9 points, while shooting 38% from the field and 33% from behind the three-point line, and 81% from the free throw line. He earned C-USA All-Freshman Team honors last year. 

