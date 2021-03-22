WKU softball redshirt freshman Taylor Sanders was named Conference USA Hitter of the Week on Monday. She is the second Hilltopper to earn the honor this season along with redshirt sophomore Kennedy Sullivan.
Sanders hit .500 over the weekend during WKU’s three-game sweep of Alabama-Birmingham, slugging 1.400 thanks to five extra-base hits, two of which were home runs. Sanders collected eight RBIs over the weekend, almost as many runs as UAB scored as a team throughout the series (10). Sanders also swiped two bags for good measure.
Sanders also set a new single-game program record with three doubles during the Hilltoppers’ 9-3 victory over the Blazers on Sunday.
“It’s [just] doing my job, making sure I score the runners,” Sanders said after the Hilltoppers completed the sweep on Sunday afternoon. “Whenever they get it going, I’m in there with them.”
