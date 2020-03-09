Junior Sean Bergeron has been named the Conference USA Co-Pitcher of the Week after guiding the WKU baseball team to its 10th victory of the season with an impressive complete-game outing against Power 5 Purdue, the league office announced on Monday afternoon.

Bergeron is just the second Hilltopper to earn C-USA Pitcher of the Week honors since WKU joined the league in 2015, with Ryan Thurston also receiving the accolade on May 2, 2016.

“Sean did an outstanding job on the mound against Purdue on Saturday,” head coach John Pawlowski said in a release. “It’s not often you see 100 pitches and a complete game in college baseball. I’m very proud of Sean and our team’s performance as we were able to win a hard-fought series against a Power 5 program.”

Bergeron earned the start in the second game of a three-game series against the Boilermakers, recording a complete-game win while striking out three Purdue batters and surrendering just two hits and no walks in his 9.0 innings of work. Behind Bergeron, WKU picked up an 11-2 victory on March 7.

The complete-game effort was WKU’s first since March 25, 2018, when Paul Kirkpatrick went the distance in a 4-0 win over C-USA foe Rice.

“It is truly an honor to receive this award,” Bergeron said in a release. “This award isn’t just for me, it’s also for the rest of the team who had my back throughout the whole game. They were just as much a part of the game as I was and I couldn’t have done it without them.”

After transferring to the Hill from Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas, the junior right-hander has started four games so far this season, compiling a 2-0 record and 2.59 ERA to go along with 14 strikeouts in 24.1 innings of work.

Bergeron is currently tied for fourth in the conference in innings pitched while ranking seventh in runs allowed with seven and 10th in ERA.

