WKU freshman Hope Sivori has been awarded with the Conference USA Co-Freshman of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.

Sivori earned this honor along with Southern Miss freshman Melyia Grayson.

As a freshman, Sivori has had an impressive season, earning herself a spot in the starting lineup in the fourth game of the season against Bellarmine. Sivori dropped 15 points and had 11 assists against Bellarmine.

Since that game, Sivori has averaged 4.1 helpers per game and leads all C-USA freshmen in that category and ranks fourth among all players in the league. Furthermore, Sivori’s 4.1 assists marks the fourth highest by a freshman WKU player in the modern era.

Along with Sivori’s assists, she is averaging 9.7 points per game and 3.3 rebounds per game. Sivori has had two 20 point performances this season, dropping 23 at LA Tech and 21 against Rice.

Sivori is the program’s first C-USA Freshman of the Year since WKU senior Raneem Elgedawy won the honor in 2018.

Sivori is also the seventh Lady Topper to earn a Conference USA Freshman of the Year award. The other winners have been Raneem Elgedawy, Kristina Covington, Tiffany Porter-Talbert, Crystal Kelly, Arnika Brown, and Kendall Noble.

Sivori and the Lady Toppers compete in the preliminary round of the 2021 Air Force Reserve C-USA Championship against the Old Dominion Monarchs today at 4 p.m.

