Senior Sophia Cerino was named to the Conference USA Volleyball All-Academic Team for the second time in as many seasons after helping the WKU volleyball team finish the regular season at 28-1 overall, the league office announced Tuesday.

The Brentwood, Tennessee, native owns a 3.96 GPA while majoring in interior design and fashion merchandising on the Hill.

Cerino is the only Lady Topper on the list of 11 student-athletes to be recognized, but she extended WKU’s streak to six-straight seasons of seeing a player recognized.

In the program’s six seasons in the league, the Lady Toppers have seen eight student-athletes land on the All-Academic Team.

All-Academic Team honorees are selected based on a combination of their academic and athletic achievements.

The NCAA leader in aces and aces per set in addition to WKU’s single-season record holder, the lefty has also racked up academic accolades.

Cerino has earned a spot on the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal list for three straight years in addition to six consecutive semesters on the WKU President’s List.

Cerino’s efforts in the classroom have also helped WKU volleyball to three AVCA Team Academic Awards during her time on The Hill.

Cerino has been an all-around threat for WKU this season while racking up 191 kills, 82 digs, 73 aces, 66 blocks and a .240 hitting percentage. Her 73 aces rank 19th on the NCAA’s modern-scoring era single-season record list.

The senior was a C-USA Preseason All-Conference selection, earned a C-USA Defensive Player of the Week nod was named to the WKU Invite All-Tournament Team earlier this season.

Reporter Kaden Gaylord can be reached at kaden.gaylord559@topper.wku.edu. Follow Kaden on Twitter at @_KLG3.