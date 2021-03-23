Seating capacity for WKU Softball, along with baseball and soccer, has been increased to 50% and a limited amount of tickets will be available for fans at the gates on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Soccer admission will continue to be free throughout the spring.
Softball and baseball ticket prices will be set at $5 per adult and $3 for children 12 years old and younger. Guests on player pass lists will still be admitted and will be guaranteed admission into games regardless of the amount of walk-up tickets sold. Limited concessions will be available as well.
Fans will be required to have their temperatures taken before entering the facilities and face masks will be required at all times.
Fans can still opt to watch softball and soccer from Parking Structure 3 if they so choose. Fans attending baseball games can park in either Parking Structure 2 or in the Supply Services lot.
