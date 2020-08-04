The first scheduled game of the 2020 WKU football season has been delayed, according to a press release from WKU Athletics.
The Hilltoppers were slated to match up against the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga Mocs on Sept. 3. Athletic Director Todd Stewart said in the press release that WKU is planning to reschedule the game against Tennessee-Chattanooga for a later date.
“We’ve had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game,” Stewart said. “Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the 2020 football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed to not play during the opening week of the season and will move our game to a date later in the season. We are looking at a couple of options and we will announce the new 2020 game date as soon as it is finalized.”
WKU also announced in the release that its formal fall football camp will not begin on Aug. 5 because the football season is now scheduled to start later and the program is taking a precautionary measure after participating in COVID-19 testing last week. The new start date for the fall camp will be announced after WKU’s non-conference schedule is finalized. Members of WKU’s football team will still be allowed to participate in voluntary workouts in the meantime.