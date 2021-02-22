WKU redshirt sophomore Kennedy Sullivan was named Conference USA Hitter of the Week on Monday after a standout offensive performance over the course of the Hilltoppers’ first weekend of play at the Chattanooga Challenge.
Sullivan started all five games for the Hilltoppers and went 8-for-17 at the plate. She hit three home runs, collected 11 RBIs, walked twice and struck out once. Sullivan currently owns a .417 batting average and is slugging 1.000.
Sullivan also pitched well over the weekend. She threw six and one-third innings, struck out six batters and kept her opponents to a meager .143 batting average.
This is the third weekly award Sullivan has acquired during her collegiate career. She had previously been given Hitter of the Week honors during the 2020 season and earned Pitcher of the Week honors during her freshman year in 2019.
