The WKU football team (6-4, 4-2 C-USA) has collected numerous honors since its 45-19 blowout win over Arkansas last weekend, and another Hilltopper was recognized nationally on Thursday.

Graduate transfer quarterback Ty Storey was voted the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced.

Storey is the first Hilltopper in program history and only the fifth Conference USA player to win the weekly award, which began during the 2011 season.

After being named one of eight Manning Award “Stars of the Week” on Monday, Storey won a fan vote on the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Facebook page that took place over the past three days.

The other candidates for the weekly award were Shane Buechele of SMU, Joe Burrow of LSU, Chevan Cordeiro of Hawai’i, Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma, Tanner Morgan of Minnesota, Kedon Slovis of Southern California and Jarren Williams of Miami.

Storey received 661 votes, outnumbering the 412 combined votes the other seven candidates received.

The Charleston, Arkansas, native was also named the C-USA Offensive Player of the Week by the league office on Monday.

Storey returned to his former school last weekend and completed 22-of-32 passes for 213 yards and a 69-yard touchdown, while also rushing 17 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

He completed 68.8% of his passes, marking the sixth consecutive game in which he has completed at least 68% of his attempts. Of his 213 yards passing, Storey had 202 of those in the first half, when WKU scored a touchdown on all five of its first-half possessions.

Storey marked the 11th instance of a Hilltopper being recognized as a “Star of the Week." The most recent occurrence was Mike White on Sept. 6, 2016, following a WKU debut in which he completed 25-of-31 passes for 517 yards and three touchdowns vs. Rice.

Former Hilltopper Brandon Doughty was honored four times during the 2014 season, and then five more times the next year, when he was ultimately one of 12 finalists for the 2015 Manning Award.

