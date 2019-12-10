Sophomore center Charles Bassey underwent successful surgery to repair a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg in Houston, the WKU men’s basketball program announced Tuesday afternoon.

"The result of the surgery was very positive and exceeded expectations," the program wrote in a release. "The bone was repaired successfully, and all ligaments were found to be stable."

Bassey is expected to make a full recovery within the next nine months under the guidance of his physicians and medical staff in both Houston and Bowling Green, according to a release.

If Bassey's rehabilitation takes the full nine months, he would be unable to participate in basketball activities until September 2020.

Charles Bassey will undergo surgery for tibial plateau fracture, from hyperextension mechanism. Typically high energy injury. Most commonly used classification below [Schatzker]. Can be assoc w/ ligamental/meniscal injury (not mentioned by team). #NCAABasketball pic.twitter.com/adrmyuQjFK — InjuryMechanisms (@IMechanisms) December 9, 2019

Bassey underwent his operation with the team physicians for the NFL’s Houston Texans and NBA’s Houston Rockets, and WKU head coach Rick Stansbury traveled to Houston to be with Bassey for his surgery, according to a tweet posted by the program on Monday.

The announcement came one day after the WKU men's basketball team revealed Bassey would require season-ending surgery to address a left knee injury he suffered during the second half of an 86-79 overtime victory against Arkansas on Saturday night.

Sports Editor Drake Kizer can be reached at clinton.kizer287@topper.wku.edu. Follow Drake on Twitter at @drakekizer_.