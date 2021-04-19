WKU (23-1) fell in three sets to No. 2-seed Kentucky (21-1) in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen. WKU had never made it past the second round of the tournament until this season.
The last time Kentucky played WKU, the Wildcats won 3-2. It was also Alyssa Cavanaugh's final match in a Hilltopper uniform.
Junior middle hitter Katie Isenbarger said her biggest takeaway of the season is she is trying to be proud of everything the team has accomplished, including what they accomplished in Omaha.
“It’s a unique experience and [we are] just trying to be grateful that we got here, and we got to the Sweet Sixteen,” Isenbarger said. “And it’s nothing that anyone else expected, you know, WKU gets to the Sweet Sixteen — never done before.”
WKU has seen a record-breaking season, staying undefeated 23-0 until the loss to Kentucky.
“There’s nothing that can happen that can take away from what this group has done,” head coach Travis Hudson said after the loss. “We were just trying to add to it tonight, and unfortunately we weren’t able to do that.”
WKU played strictly late-night matches in the NCAA Tournament. Their first match against Jackson State was scheduled for 9:30 p.m., as was the second match against Washington State. The first serve for Sunday’s match was at 10:45 p.m.
“We’re all just really tired, if I can be blunt,” Hudson said. “We’re all really exhausted, and I think that may have played into tonight a little bit too.”
Hudson said that being stuck in a hotel day after day begins to wear on you.
“It feels like a month since we’ve been in Bowling Green,” Hudson said. “Even positive emotion is draining. The emotion we had after that Washington State match, it was a really draining time, and we had to kind of pull ourselves together.”
Hudson said everybody’s tired because they have put their whole hearts into this tournament.
“We’ve also played in the middle of the night three straight times in the NCAA Tournament,” Hudson said. “Which I have no idea why that seems to be necessary, but it’s just too much. It’s too much to ask from these kids.”
WKU ended the season dropping nine sets out of 75.
All of the seniors on the team are eligible to play in this upcoming volleyball season.
“We’re gonna have the same team and we’re gonna be stronger,” Isenbarger said. “Probably because we’re gonna have more time to train and be ready for next season.”
Isenbarger said that Hilltopper nation has really embraced the team despite playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we’re just so excited and happy that hopefully, things are back to normal next season, to be able to see them and get the stands filled and everything,” Isenbarger said. “We’re super grateful for Hilltopper nation and all of our fans that just love us and support us so much.”
