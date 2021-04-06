2021_03_20 WKU vsUAB Softball game 1_17.JPG

WKU infielder, Taylor Sanders (15) rounding third base after hitting a homerun during a game against UAB Saturday, March 20, 2021.

WKU Softball added three games to its weekend schedule on Tuesday, including two away matchups against No. 5 Florida and an exhibition game against Softball Canada.

The two games against Florida will be held April 10-11, both at 10 a.m. CT. The exhibition against Softball Canada will take place after the Hilltoppers’ first matchup with the Gators on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.

The Hilltoppers are 1-2 against SEC opponents this season, dropping a two-game series against Mississippi State and upsetting Kentucky 2-1. The Wildcats were ranked No. 7 in the nation at the time.

Both games against Florida will be streamed online on the SEC Network + and the Saturday game will be broadcast live on 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.

