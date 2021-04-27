The WKU Football program has signed former San Diego State quarterback Carson Baker, the program announced Tuesday.
Baker is a native of San Diego, California where he played two seasons as a quarterback for the San Diego State Aztecs. This past season the Aztecs posted a 4-4 record while Baker started in four games.
Baker’s collegiate career kicked off in the last game of 2019 when the Aztecs’ starting quarterback Ryan Agnew got injured while playing BYU. Baker went on to go 19-for-24 passing, compiling 172 yards and one touchdown pass to beat BYU 13-3.
Last October, Baker was named the SDSU Aztecs’ starting quarterback, where he would lead the Aztecs to a 3-1 record over the course of four games.
Baker was 59-of-104 passing on the season for 617 yards and three touchdowns while picking up three interceptions.
Following the end of the season, Baker chose to enter the transfer portal on Jan. 25.
“I’m not going to say anything bad about San Diego State or anything like that,” Baker told The San Diego Union-Tribune after entering the transfer portal. “I think it was a crazy year and they made decisions that they felt were best for the team, even if I didn’t agree with them.”
