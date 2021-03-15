SB.2.26.21

WKU Softball announced Monday the program added a series against Alabama-Birmingham this weekend on March 20-21. 

According to the release, the Lady Toppers will play three non-conference games against the Blazers. Streaming capabilities are still being determined for the weekend series and tickets will not be available. 

Due to COVID-19 forced schedule changes, the Hilltoppers and Blazers were not going to play each other during the 2021 regular season as both sides are playing against C-USA squads from the East (WKU) and West (UAB) divisions, respectively.

The Lady Toppers welcome Kentucky for a conference game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. 

