WKU Softball announced Monday the program added a series against Alabama-Birmingham this weekend on March 20-21.
According to the release, the Lady Toppers will play three non-conference games against the Blazers. Streaming capabilities are still being determined for the weekend series and tickets will not be available.
Due to COVID-19 forced schedule changes, the Hilltoppers and Blazers were not going to play each other during the 2021 regular season as both sides are playing against C-USA squads from the East (WKU) and West (UAB) divisions, respectively.
The Lady Toppers welcome Kentucky for a conference game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
