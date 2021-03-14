WKU Football announced Sunday the full schedule for the spring practices.
Beginning on March 16 the Hilltoppers will have 13 practices prior to the Spring Game on April 17.
Saturday practices will run from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon and will be open to the public. Fans attending Saturday practices may enter – and sit on – the East Side of Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Fans must practice social distancing and wear a mask covering when not seated. No photos or videos may be taken during practice periods when the team is in offensive, defensive or special teams formations.
Listed below is the Hilltoppers full spring practice schedule.
