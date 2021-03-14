WKU Football announced Sunday the full schedule for the spring practices.

Beginning on March 16 the Hilltoppers will have 13 practices prior to the Spring Game on April 17.

Saturday practices will run from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon and will be open to the public. Fans attending Saturday practices may enter – and sit on – the East Side of Houchens-Smith Stadium.

Fans must practice social distancing and wear a mask covering when not seated. No photos or videos may be taken during practice periods when the team is in offensive, defensive or special teams formations.

Listed below is the Hilltoppers full spring practice schedule.

Tuesday, March 16

Thursday, March 18

Saturday, March 20

Tuesday, March 23

Thursday, March 25

Saturday, March 27

Tuesday, March 30

Thursday, April 1

Tuesday, April 6

Thursday, April 8

Saturday, April 10

Tuesday, April 13

Thursday, April 15

Saturday, April 17 (Spring Game – start time TBD)

Sports Editor Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.