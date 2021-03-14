NCAA Football 2020: FB Practice #13

WKU head coach Tyson Helton oversees a practice on Sep. 1, 2020.

 Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics

WKU Football announced Sunday the full schedule for the spring practices. 

Beginning on March 16 the Hilltoppers will have 13 practices prior to the Spring Game on April 17.

Saturday practices will run from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon and will be open to the public. Fans attending Saturday practices may enter – and sit on – the East Side of Houchens-Smith Stadium.

Fans must practice social distancing and wear a mask covering when not seated. No photos or videos may be taken during practice periods when the team is in offensive, defensive or special teams formations.

Listed below is the Hilltoppers full spring practice schedule. 

Tuesday, March 16
Thursday, March 18
Saturday, March 20
Tuesday, March 23
Thursday, March 25
Saturday, March 27
Tuesday, March 30
Thursday, April 1
Tuesday, April 6
Thursday, April 8
Saturday, April 10
Tuesday, April 13
Thursday, April 15
Saturday, April 17 (Spring Game – start time TBD)

Sports Editor Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.

Tags

Nick Kieser is the sports editor of the College Heights Herald. He previously worked as the baseball beat writer and covered general sport assignments. He’s also worked in athletics at Volunteer State Community College.