Hilltopper Hysteria, the annual tip-off event for the WKU men's and women's basketball programs, will take place on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m., WKU announced Thursday.

WKU fans will be able to get their first look at the 2019-20 Hilltoppers and Lady Toppers during the event, which will feature a new format for this year.

Both programs will still be introduced and will go through scrimmages on John Oldham Court, but unlike years past, the men's team's scrimmage will be a full-length open scrimmage in front of the Hilltopper Hysteria crowd.

The men's basketball team typically hosted its full, game-length scrimmage during Homecoming weekend following Hilltopper Hysteria. For this year's preseason tip-off festivities, the Hilltoppers will integrate the annual Red vs. White scrimmage into Hilltopper Hysteria instead.

There will also be contests and promotions on the court during breaks in the action. After introductions and scrimmages are completed, both teams will conclude the event with an autograph session on the court.

Hilltopper Hysteria will remain a free event this year, but tickets will still be required. Men's basketball season ticket holders will get first priority to reserve their season ticket seats for Hilltopper Hysteria by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, according to a press release from WKU.

Women's basketball season ticket holders will be able to secure remaining seats from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9. Starting at 8 a.m. on Oct. 10 through the time of the event, free tickets will be available to the general public.

Parking is also free for the event, according to a release.

The Hilltoppers are set to start their season with an exhibition against Kentucky State on Nov. 2, and the Lady Toppers will start with an exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan on Oct. 31.

Reporter Elliott Wells can be reached at 270-745-6291 and douglas.wells357@topper.wku.edu. Follow Elliott on Twitter at @ewells5.