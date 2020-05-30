WKU Athletics announced Thursday its portion of a comprehensive university proposed restart plan draft.

The university's full proposed plan was released Thursday in order to receive feedback from the public. The final approved plan will be released in the coming days.

Athletics represents one of four committees the university has charged with restarting WKU.

The Athletics Restart Committee members have been working diligently for weeks to create plans to safely and efficiently return student-athletes and staff to campus this summer.

The plan includes the full university's common goal of a safe resumption of the on-campus experience this fall.

Utilizing a staggered approach to best ensure the safety of all involved, WKU Athletics' proposed plan will begin with a partial return of the WKU Football team for voluntary workouts starting June 8.

"We are excited to welcome back portions of our student-athletes and staff to campus this summer under safe, strategic guidelines set forth by numerous governing bodies and medical advisors," WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said.

Additional football student-athletes and other fall sport athletes are slated to return to campus to begin workouts in early July, followed days later by men's and women's basketball, with other sports returning later in August.

"We understand that Athletics will lead the way in many respects in our university's restart, and it's a responsibility we take seriously,” Stewart said in a release. “We feel very confident in the plan we've set forth as we begin a staggered restart this summer and work toward regularly scheduled fall activities on campus."

WKU Athletics' proposed plan has been crafted in collaboration with government, conference, and NCAA input, as well as discussions with in-state, regional and national peers.

That includes the full inclusion of and strict adhesion to the guidelines set forth by the state of Kentucky for the healthy reopening of businesses, fitness centers, and athletic activities.

The plan has also been formulated every step of the way under the advisory of WKU Athletics' team physicians and sports medicine/athletic training staff.

WKU Athletics' Restart Committee has also been careful to note that its plan is a living document that will constantly evolve as medical advances, procedures, and treatment plans are developed. Contingencies will be created to help provide flexibility as guidelines from these supervising entities develop.

This plan is meant to engage and impact the entire athletic department and anyone that would be included in providing care, or have access to the department and its facilities.

The full details of WKU Athletics' plan to restart activities this summer can be found at the following link here.

Available in the full plan are WKU Athletics' strategies for:

• Personal protective equipment

• Student-athlete/staff education

• Travel back to Bowling Green

• Initial return screening

• Ongoing screening and temperature checks

• Facility screening, participant logs, contact tracing, and testing

• Facility entrance/exit plans

• Cleaning procedures

• Mental health protocols

The plan also includes sport-specific return logistics, as well as other relevant details for academics, housing, and dining.

WKU Athletics has also created a subcommittee that will help plan and implement gameday event operations, particularly as it relates to football.

That committee will work through the summer as guidelines and plans for fall sports become clearer, and its work will be shared at the appropriate time.