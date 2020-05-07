edit_120519_volleyballconf_smallon_702.jpg

WKU Athletics announced Thursday a total of 163 student-athletes earned Commissioner's Honor Roll recognition from Conference USA. 

WKU student-athletes on the list maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better during the 2019-20 academic year.

The 163 honorees are WKU’s most since 2015 and its second-most overall since joining C-USA.

WKU Athletics also announced student-athletes with a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better will also receive the Commissioner's Academic Medal. Those recipients will be announced Friday.

Over the 2019 calendar year, 72 student-athletes have earned their degrees from WKU with a combined GPA of over 3.15.

WKU Athletics has also maintained the highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history at 85. Its 64% Federal Graduation Rate is also the second-highest in program history, and 12% higher than the university's general student body, which is 52%.

The full list of the honored WKU student-athletes can be seen below: 

Baseball

  • Price Adams
  • Sean Bergeron
  • Richard Constantine
  • Michael Darrell-Hicks
  • Aidan Elias
  • Hunter Evans
  • Joe Howard
  • Tanner Johnson
  • Jake Kates
  • Alec Kubik
  • Jack Lambert
  • Collin Lollar
  • Sam McElreath
  • Dalton Mesaris
  • Matthew Meyer
  • Matt Phipps
  • Eric Riffe
  • Dalton Shoemake
  • Davis Sims
  • Connor Stephens
  • Bailey Sutton
  • Jackson Swiney
  • Brandon Tucker
  • Mason Vinyard
  • Jack Wilson

Football

  • Beanie Bishop
  • Ta'Corian Darden
  • Wes Dorsey
  • Steven Duncan
  • Jaylon George
  • John Haggerty
  • Mitchell Harralson
  • Rex Henderson
  • Parker Howell
  • Juwuan Jones
  • Carson Jordan
  • Antwon Kincade
  • Marcelis Logan
  • Trae Meadows
  • Cory Munson
  • Jared Nash
  • Daylen Powell
  • Jack Randolph
  • Joshua Simon
  • Cole Spencer
  • Malik Staples
  • Ty Storey
  • Steven Witchoskey
  • Tyler Witt

Men's Basketball

  • Charles Bassey
  • Kenny Cooper
  • Jackson Harlan
  • Camron Justice
  • Carson Williams

Men's Cross Country

  • Dylan Duckworth
  • Luke Hoover
  • Miles Huff
  • Will Perrone
  • Clint Sherman
  • Jacob Skillman
  • Zach Skillman
  • Jacob Steppe
  • Dedrick Troxell
  • Emerson Wells

Men's Golf

  • Tom Bevington
  • Chase Landrum
  • Linus Lo
  • Dawson McDaniel
  • Caleb O'Toole
  • Jack Poole

Men's Track and Field

  • Brett Brannon
  • Devon Montgomery
  • Rafael Teodoro da Silva

Women's Basketball

  • Alexis Brewer
  • De'Myla Brown
  • Whitney Creech
  • Dee Givens
  • Sherry Porter
  • Fatou Pouye
  • Sandra Skinner

Women's Cross Country

  • Kaia Enevoldsen
  • Savannah Heckman
  • Morgan Kannapel
  • Abby Luce
  • Carley Maskos
  • Lauren Roby
  • Jenna Vaughn
  • Haley Webb
  • Heather Whitlow

Women's Golf

  • Sarah Arnold
  • Caroline Cavin
  • Megan Clarke
  • Mary Joiner
  • Lizzie Loy
  • Abigail Smee

Women's Soccer

  • Chandler Backes
  • Logan Barber
  • Ambere Barnett
  • Tally Bishop
  • Christina Bragado
  • Kaylyn Bryant
  • Ansley Cate
  • Sydney Ernst
  • Katie Erwin
  • Avery Jacobsen
  • Ashley Kobylinski
  • Aleksandra Kožović
  • Ashley Leonard
  • Lucy Lyon
  • Victoria Mayo
  • Chelsea Moore
  • Kerragan Mulzer
  • Isidora Pekez
  • Lyric Schmidt
  • Afton Schraml
  • Emily Speidel
  • Taylor Stanley
  • Jordan Strauss
  • Anne-Marie Ulliac

Softball

  • Kelsey Aikey
  • Paige Carter
  • Carli Crowder
  • Taylor Davis
  • Katie Gardner
  • Madeline Harris
  • Morgan McElroy
  • Macy Murphy
  • Shelby Nunn
  • Madeline Rider
  • Jordan Ridge
  • Taylor Sanders
  • Kendall Smith
  • Kennedy Sullivan
  • Jordan Thomas
  • Maggie Trgo
  • Princess Valencia

Women's Tennis

  • Laura Bernardos
  • Tristen Bryant-Otake
  • Cora-Lynn von Dungern
  • Lisa Friess
  • Lauren Joch
  • Zoe Wende

Women's Track and Field

  • Shelby Chobot
  • Audrey Griffin
  • Nicole Ogorek
  • Mary Claire Redden
  • Samyzia Sears
  • Alexis Thacker
  • Grace Turner

Volleyball

  • Taylor Bebout
  • Paige Briggs
  • Sophia Cerino
  • Avri Davis
  • Nadia Dieudonne
  • Ashley Hood
  • Katie Isenbarger
  • Kayland Jackson
  • Emma Kowalkowski
  • Jennifer Rush
  • Hallie Shelton

