WKU Athletics announced Thursday a total of 163 student-athletes earned Commissioner's Honor Roll recognition from Conference USA.

WKU student-athletes on the list maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better during the 2019-20 academic year.

The 163 honorees are WKU’s most since 2015 and its second-most overall since joining C-USA.

WKU Athletics also announced student-athletes with a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better will also receive the Commissioner's Academic Medal. Those recipients will be announced Friday.

Over the 2019 calendar year, 72 student-athletes have earned their degrees from WKU with a combined GPA of over 3.15.

WKU Athletics has also maintained the highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history at 85. Its 64% Federal Graduation Rate is also the second-highest in program history, and 12% higher than the university's general student body, which is 52%.

The full list of the honored WKU student-athletes can be seen below:

Baseball

Price Adams

Sean Bergeron

Richard Constantine

Michael Darrell-Hicks

Aidan Elias

Hunter Evans

Joe Howard

Tanner Johnson

Jake Kates

Alec Kubik

Jack Lambert

Collin Lollar

Sam McElreath

Dalton Mesaris

Matthew Meyer

Matt Phipps

Eric Riffe

Dalton Shoemake

Davis Sims

Connor Stephens

Bailey Sutton

Jackson Swiney

Brandon Tucker

Mason Vinyard

Jack Wilson

Football

Beanie Bishop

Ta'Corian Darden

Wes Dorsey

Steven Duncan

Jaylon George

John Haggerty

Mitchell Harralson

Rex Henderson

Parker Howell

Juwuan Jones

Carson Jordan

Antwon Kincade

Marcelis Logan

Trae Meadows

Cory Munson

Jared Nash

Daylen Powell

Jack Randolph

Joshua Simon

Cole Spencer

Malik Staples

Ty Storey

Steven Witchoskey

Tyler Witt

Men's Basketball

Charles Bassey

Kenny Cooper

Jackson Harlan

Camron Justice

Carson Williams

Men's Cross Country

Dylan Duckworth

Luke Hoover

Miles Huff

Will Perrone

Clint Sherman

Jacob Skillman

Zach Skillman

Jacob Steppe

Dedrick Troxell

Emerson Wells

Men's Golf

Tom Bevington

Chase Landrum

Linus Lo

Dawson McDaniel

Caleb O'Toole

Jack Poole

Men's Track and Field

Brett Brannon

Devon Montgomery

Rafael Teodoro da Silva

Women's Basketball

Alexis Brewer

De'Myla Brown

Whitney Creech

Dee Givens

Sherry Porter

Fatou Pouye

Sandra Skinner

Women's Cross Country

Kaia Enevoldsen

Savannah Heckman

Morgan Kannapel

Abby Luce

Carley Maskos

Lauren Roby

Jenna Vaughn

Haley Webb

Heather Whitlow

Women's Golf

Sarah Arnold

Caroline Cavin

Megan Clarke

Mary Joiner

Lizzie Loy

Abigail Smee

Women's Soccer

Chandler Backes

Logan Barber

Ambere Barnett

Tally Bishop

Christina Bragado

Kaylyn Bryant

Ansley Cate

Sydney Ernst

Katie Erwin

Avery Jacobsen

Ashley Kobylinski

Aleksandra Kožović

Ashley Leonard

Lucy Lyon

Victoria Mayo

Chelsea Moore

Kerragan Mulzer

Isidora Pekez

Lyric Schmidt

Afton Schraml

Emily Speidel

Taylor Stanley

Jordan Strauss

Anne-Marie Ulliac

Softball

Kelsey Aikey

Paige Carter

Carli Crowder

Taylor Davis

Katie Gardner

Madeline Harris

Morgan McElroy

Macy Murphy

Shelby Nunn

Madeline Rider

Jordan Ridge

Taylor Sanders

Kendall Smith

Kennedy Sullivan

Jordan Thomas

Maggie Trgo

Princess Valencia

Women's Tennis

Laura Bernardos

Tristen Bryant-Otake

Cora-Lynn von Dungern

Lisa Friess

Lauren Joch

Zoe Wende

Women's Track and Field

Shelby Chobot

Audrey Griffin

Nicole Ogorek

Mary Claire Redden

Samyzia Sears

Alexis Thacker

Grace Turner

Volleyball

Taylor Bebout

Paige Briggs

Sophia Cerino

Avri Davis

Nadia Dieudonne

Ashley Hood

Katie Isenbarger

Kayland Jackson

Emma Kowalkowski

Jennifer Rush

Hallie Shelton

Reporter Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.