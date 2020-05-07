WKU Athletics announced Thursday a total of 163 student-athletes earned Commissioner's Honor Roll recognition from Conference USA.
WKU student-athletes on the list maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better during the 2019-20 academic year.
The 163 honorees are WKU’s most since 2015 and its second-most overall since joining C-USA.
WKU Athletics also announced student-athletes with a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better will also receive the Commissioner's Academic Medal. Those recipients will be announced Friday.
Over the 2019 calendar year, 72 student-athletes have earned their degrees from WKU with a combined GPA of over 3.15.
WKU Athletics has also maintained the highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history at 85. Its 64% Federal Graduation Rate is also the second-highest in program history, and 12% higher than the university's general student body, which is 52%.
The full list of the honored WKU student-athletes can be seen below:
Baseball
- Price Adams
- Sean Bergeron
- Richard Constantine
- Michael Darrell-Hicks
- Aidan Elias
- Hunter Evans
- Joe Howard
- Tanner Johnson
- Jake Kates
- Alec Kubik
- Jack Lambert
- Collin Lollar
- Sam McElreath
- Dalton Mesaris
- Matthew Meyer
- Matt Phipps
- Eric Riffe
- Dalton Shoemake
- Davis Sims
- Connor Stephens
- Bailey Sutton
- Jackson Swiney
- Brandon Tucker
- Mason Vinyard
- Jack Wilson
Football
- Beanie Bishop
- Ta'Corian Darden
- Wes Dorsey
- Steven Duncan
- Jaylon George
- John Haggerty
- Mitchell Harralson
- Rex Henderson
- Parker Howell
- Juwuan Jones
- Carson Jordan
- Antwon Kincade
- Marcelis Logan
- Trae Meadows
- Cory Munson
- Jared Nash
- Daylen Powell
- Jack Randolph
- Joshua Simon
- Cole Spencer
- Malik Staples
- Ty Storey
- Steven Witchoskey
- Tyler Witt
Men's Basketball
- Charles Bassey
- Kenny Cooper
- Jackson Harlan
- Camron Justice
- Carson Williams
Men's Cross Country
- Dylan Duckworth
- Luke Hoover
- Miles Huff
- Will Perrone
- Clint Sherman
- Jacob Skillman
- Zach Skillman
- Jacob Steppe
- Dedrick Troxell
- Emerson Wells
Men's Golf
- Tom Bevington
- Chase Landrum
- Linus Lo
- Dawson McDaniel
- Caleb O'Toole
- Jack Poole
Men's Track and Field
- Brett Brannon
- Devon Montgomery
- Rafael Teodoro da Silva
Women's Basketball
- Alexis Brewer
- De'Myla Brown
- Whitney Creech
- Dee Givens
- Sherry Porter
- Fatou Pouye
- Sandra Skinner
Women's Cross Country
- Kaia Enevoldsen
- Savannah Heckman
- Morgan Kannapel
- Abby Luce
- Carley Maskos
- Lauren Roby
- Jenna Vaughn
- Haley Webb
- Heather Whitlow
Women's Golf
- Sarah Arnold
- Caroline Cavin
- Megan Clarke
- Mary Joiner
- Lizzie Loy
- Abigail Smee
Women's Soccer
- Chandler Backes
- Logan Barber
- Ambere Barnett
- Tally Bishop
- Christina Bragado
- Kaylyn Bryant
- Ansley Cate
- Sydney Ernst
- Katie Erwin
- Avery Jacobsen
- Ashley Kobylinski
- Aleksandra Kožović
- Ashley Leonard
- Lucy Lyon
- Victoria Mayo
- Chelsea Moore
- Kerragan Mulzer
- Isidora Pekez
- Lyric Schmidt
- Afton Schraml
- Emily Speidel
- Taylor Stanley
- Jordan Strauss
- Anne-Marie Ulliac
Softball
- Kelsey Aikey
- Paige Carter
- Carli Crowder
- Taylor Davis
- Katie Gardner
- Madeline Harris
- Morgan McElroy
- Macy Murphy
- Shelby Nunn
- Madeline Rider
- Jordan Ridge
- Taylor Sanders
- Kendall Smith
- Kennedy Sullivan
- Jordan Thomas
- Maggie Trgo
- Princess Valencia
Women's Tennis
- Laura Bernardos
- Tristen Bryant-Otake
- Cora-Lynn von Dungern
- Lisa Friess
- Lauren Joch
- Zoe Wende
Women's Track and Field
- Shelby Chobot
- Audrey Griffin
- Nicole Ogorek
- Mary Claire Redden
- Samyzia Sears
- Alexis Thacker
- Grace Turner
Volleyball
- Taylor Bebout
- Paige Briggs
- Sophia Cerino
- Avri Davis
- Nadia Dieudonne
- Ashley Hood
- Katie Isenbarger
- Kayland Jackson
- Emma Kowalkowski
- Jennifer Rush
- Hallie Shelton
