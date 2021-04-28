Topper Summer Youth Camps were announced Wednesday by WKU head coach John Pawlowski and the baseball staff that they will be held in June and July.
There are two separate camps; the first camp will be held from June 7-10 and the second camp will be held from July 12-15. Both camps will operate on a first-come first, serve-basis for all kids aged 5-12. Each Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Each camp is set at $130 per participant with a discount rate of $230 if participants sign up for both camps. There are no refunds unless WKU cancels the events.
Each participant must bring their own equipment. No metal cleats are allowed, only turf shoes are allowed. The participants, including catchers, should bring a bat, glove, helmet, hat, running or turf shoes, and any other equipment each participant feels is necessary to compete.
The camps will include fundamental baseball instructions, pitching mechanics, batting practice, hitting drills, defensive drills, and skills competitions and games.
For general questions or more information, visit www.WKUBaseball.com, or contact Tim Holmes by email (wkubaseball@throw90.com) or phone (270-745-2493).
