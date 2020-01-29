The WKU baseball team was projected to finish seventh in the Conference USA Preseason Coaches Poll, the league office announced on Wednesday.

The Hilltoppers finished fourth in the C-USA standings last season en route to the team’s first-ever C-USA Tournament victory.

Additionally, senior infielder Richard Constantine was selected to the C-USA Preseason All-Conference Team by the league’s 12 head coaches.

Constantine, who played in 32 games while missing a portion of the season due to injury, split time as a designated hitter and first baseman for the Hilltoppers in 2019.

Despite logging limited action, Constantine was still able to finish the season tied for second on the team with seven home runs. The Huntsville, Alabama, native also produced a .376/.449/.645 slash line while adding 35 hits, 25 RBIs and 22 runs.

Constantine has also recently received recognition from D1Baseball.com. The site compiled a list of the top 150 hitters in Division I baseball based on analytics, with Constantine coming in at No. 17.

D1Baseball.com also rated Constantine as the No. 30 professional baseball prospect in C-USA heading into the 2020 MLB Draft, which is scheduled for June 10-12.

