The WKU baseball and softball announced their home stream schedules for the 2020 season, which includes 17 games at Nick Denes Field and 14 at the WKU Softball Complex.

The full slate of home and away baseball games available to stream on Facebook Watch can be found by clicking here, while softball can be found by clicking here.

Due to the newly expanded partnership with WKU PBS, Hilltopper fans will be able to watch baseball and softball for free on Hilltopper Sports Satellite Network’s Facebook page, which became the new streaming home for WKU athletics this past fall.

The Voice of Lady Topper Basketball, Brett Williams, will continue to bring fans all of the action for softball on HSSN alongside special guests throughout the season. The Voice of the Hilltoppers, Randy Lee, will continue to call baseball games chosen for Facebook streaming through HSSN.

The first streamed event of the spring will be the WKU baseball team’s season-opener against Valpo on Feb. 14. The series finale on Feb. 16 will also be streamed live.

WKU softball’s home-opener against Green Bay on Feb. 21, as well as its second game of the day against Indiana State, will both be streamed.

For baseball, 17-of-29 home contests will be streamed, including 9-of-15 Conference USA games. Complete series against Middle Tennessee State (April 3-5) and FIU (April 9-11) will be streamed in addition to partial series against Valpo (Feb. 14, 16), Wright State (Feb. 23), Purdue (March 6, 8), Louisiana Tech (March 22) and Texas-San Antonio (April 25-26).

WKU baseball’s mid-week games against Belmont (March 3), Austin Peay (March 17) and Lipscomb (April 21) will stream on HSSN’s Facebook page as well.

On the softball side, 14-of-27 home games will be available to watch live, including 6-of-12 C-USA tilts. WKU’s complete series against Florida International (March 27-29) will be streamed along with partial series against Marshall (March 20-21) and LA Tech (April 24).

Additional non-conference games scheduled to stream include IUPUI (Feb. 28), Illinois State (Feb. 28), Tennessee Tech (March 18), Kentucky (March 25), Lipscomb (April 1) and Eastern Kentucky (April 8).

Games will also be available on CUSA.tv for fans who elect to subscribe. A CUSA.tv subscription will still include all of the streaming video content from across the league, including when the Hilltoppers are on the road. The subscription will not be required to stream the Facebook Watch events on HSSN.

WKU softball and baseball were predicted to finish second and seventh, respectively, in their C-USA Preseason Coaches Polls. Softball players Kelsey Aikey and Kendall Smith were selected to the C-USA Preseason All-Conference Team. Richard Constantine received the honor for WKU baseball.

WKU softball opens its 2020 season against Lipscomb on Friday, Feb. 7, while WKU baseball will begin its latest campaign with a three-game series against Valpo starting Friday, Feb. 14.

