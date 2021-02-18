WKU Hilltopper and Lady Topper basketball's series against North Texas has been postponed due to the weather conditions in Denton, Texas.
The series had been pushed back to Saturday and Sunday on Tuesday.
According to the release both programs will work on rescheduling the games if an agreeable date becomes available.
Both programs are slated to play against FIU next weekend on Feb 26-27. The Hilltoppers will host the Panthers and the Lady Toppers will travel to Florida.
