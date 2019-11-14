The WKU men's basketball team has signed in-state prospect Dayvion McKnight to a National Letter of Intent in the 2020 class, head coach Rick Stansbury announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2-inch guard was Stansbury's first commitment for the 2020 class after verbally committing to the Hilltoppers on Aug. 8.

Rated a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals, McKnight also held scholarship offers from Northwestern, Ball State, Kent State, Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Saint Louis, Murray State and several other schools.

“We’re very excited to have Dayvion join our program and family,” Stansbury said in a release. “We had the opportunity to watch him closely the past two years, and he brings as much toughness physically and mentally as any kid I’ve seen in recent years. He comes from a great high school program where he’s been coached, and also from a great family that’s instilled toughness and hard work into his life.”

McKnight played on the summer AAU circuit with the M.A.T.T.S. Mustangs — the same squad current Hilltoppers Isaiah Cozart and Taveion Hollingsworth played for during their prep careers.

Considered a top contender for the 2020 Kentucky Mr. Basketball award, McKnight averaged 17 points and 10.4 rebounds for Coach Chris Gaither as a junior at Martha Layne Collins High School in Shelbyville.

McKnight was named a second-team All-State selection and has scored 1,217 career points entering his senior year, which ranks second in program history.

He already holds Collins High School’s career records for rebounds with 764 and steals with 229, and he ranks second with 442 assists.

The guard shot 50% from the field last season, as well as 33.3% from 3-point range and 78.8% from the free-throw line.

McKnight's efforts helped Collins to a 23-9 record and a 30th District championship. He was also a member of the Kentucky Junior All-Star team.

