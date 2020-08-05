The fourth annual Cayman Islands Classic has been moved to Niceville, Florida due to COVID-19. Originally the tournament was to be played at George Town, Cayman Islands.

WKU is slated to play Miami University Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. The Hilltoppers have met the Hurricanes 14 times and lost once. The last time the programs met on the hardwood was 1966.

The Hilltoppers will compete in the tournament that will be held on Nov. 23-25 at Northwest Florida State College in Raider Arena.

Teams participating in the tournament with WKU are Kansas State, La Salle, Ole Miss, Miami, Nevada, Northern Iowa and Oregon State.

Four (ACC, Big 12, Pac 12, and SEC) different Power Five conferences are represented among the field. WKU is 8-4 against Power Five competition since the start of the 2017-18 season.

"The Cayman Islands Government will be implementing a phased re-opening of its borders in the final quarter of this year that also involves a five-day self-quarantine for each visitor,” Chief Executive Officer for CaymaxSports Joe Wright said. “Any adjustments made to this phased approach will depend on the results of the first phase."

Four games will be played each day with brackets for the tournament being released later this month. Each team is guaranteed three games.

"Although these conditions do not make it possible for this year's tournament to be held in Cayman, we completely understand and respect the Government's decision and approach,” Wright said. “The Cayman Islands Government has done a phenomenal job in suppressing and controlling the COVID-19 disease and we commend them for that. We look forward to bringing the tournament back to the Cayman Islands in 2021."

Tickets for the tournament will go on sale later this summer. All tournament games will be streamed by FloSports. More tournament information can be found at caymanislandsclassic.com.