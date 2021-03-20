WKU concluded its first full-contact practice of the spring Saturday morning.

“I think we got all the fundamentals down, all of the basics,” head coach Tyson Helton said. “We have to continue to operate at a high level and continue this spring to do the right things.”

Helton said they’ll play it by ear as far as naming the starting quarterback goes.

“We live and die by what the [quarterback] does and he’s the coach on the field,” Helton said heading into his third season on the Hill.

Helton said communication for his offense is key, especially communication with the quarterback because the quarterback is making adjustments about half of the time on the field.

“Same thing defensively. I think Coach Crum does a great job,” Helton said. “We have a lot in right now, and we’re also throwing a lot at our defense early offensively.”

Helton said both the offense and defense are handling their checks well so far on the field this spring and hopes to see that continue heading into next season.

“I am so excited about this football team, it’s a team you want to coach,” Helton said when asked about what he thought about his new coaches. “I couldn’t say anything better about the comradery we have as a team right now.”

WKU’s next practice will be on March 23 in Houchens-Smith Stadium.

