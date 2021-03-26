The No. 18 ranked Hilltoppers (17-0), (11-0, C-USA) took the first match of the final weekend series against the Old Dominion Monarchs (7-9), (4-7, C-USA) in a clean sweep.

WKU would take the first set 25-12, the second set 25-17, and the third set 25-19. The Hilltoppers scored 75 total points in the three sets, well outperforming their opponents, who had 48 points. WKU also led in kills 38-30.

WKU also outperformed the Monarchs in service aces as they led 7-1. WKU had committed 11 attack errors and five service errors whereas Old Dominion committed 19 attack errors and nine service errors. The Hilltoppers had a .329 hitting percentage, whereas Old Dominion had a .125. WKU also led 36-28 in assists.

WKU sophomore Paige Briggs led the team in scoring with 11 digs and 11 kills. Senior Nadia Dieudonne also led the Hilltoppers with 33 assists. Junior Katie Isenbarger led the team with a .692 hitting percentage.

Set 1

To start off the opening serve, WKU would score first as Isenbarger would get the first kill of the night for WKU. Thereafter WKU took a 7-3 lead and forced the Monarchs to call a timeout.

WKU would extend its lead, racing to a 10 point lead over the Monarchs with a 20-10 score, forcing another Monarchs timeout. The Hilltoppers would take the first set in a dominant fashion 25-12.

Set 2

The Monarchs would strike first in the second set, but would quickly have the lead stolen from by WKU as they pulled ahead of Old Dominion 3-2. The Monarchs would continue to fight back, eventually tying the game 10-10.

The second set would stay close as the Monarchs would stay closely behind WKU, but the Hilltoppers would soon pull ahead by five and lead 20-15. WKU would continue to pull ahead and would take the second set 25-17.

Set 3

Old Dominion once again struck first as redshirt sophomore Hailey Duncan got the first kill of the third set. However, WKU would soon take a 7-4 advantage over the Monarchs as Isenbarger would get a kill to force Old Dominion to use their first timeout.

A bad set from Dieudonne would tie the game up at 8-8. WKU would soon pull ahead to a 13-10 lead as junior Ashley Hood would score off an attack error. The Monarchs would cut the lead within one, trailing 15-14.

The Hilltoppers return to the Old Dominion Volleyball Center tomorrow to rematch the Monarchs at 11:30 a.m. to finish out the series and the regular season.

Sports reporter Drew Toennies at drew.toennies900@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @drew_toennies.