WKU's men's and women's cross-country teams will wrap up their last regular season races Friday at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama.
The women's team will kick off the Blazer Classic with a 6K at 9:55 a.m. Following the Lady Toppers run, the men's team will start its 8K race at 10:25 a.m.
Last time out at the Live in Louisville Classic, the men's and women's teams both finished in 6th place. The men were led by junior Emerson Wells in the 8K, who finished in 11th with a time of 25:17. The women's team was led by freshman Rory O'Connor who finished the 5K in 16th place with a time of 18:39.
“The next two meets are going to be at the same venue,” cross-country head coach Brooks LeCompte said in a press release. “UAB is hosting the Blazer Classic coming up, and then that’s going to be the host site for conference. We just want to get a good idea of how the courses run and where we can pick our spots to perform at our best.”
The first year coach added that he's been advising the team early on to run aggressively, to push hard from the beginning.
At the Blazer Classic, the men's team will compete against eight teams, and the women's team will faceoff against 11 other programs.
