WKU (18-21), (8-11, C-USA) continued its series on the road against Southern Mississippi (26-12), (13-5, C-USA) in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. The Hilltoppers lost both games on the day by a combined score of 9-5.

WKU senior Richard Constantine batted for a combined 2-for-7 in the doubleheader hitting his first homerun on the season in game one.

Southern Miss sophomore Charlie Fischer went 3-for-6 on the day with his seventh homerun on the season with a two-run shot in game one.

Game 1: Southern Miss 6, WKU 5

Junior Sean Bergeron got his tenth start of the season for WKU. He pitched for five innings allowing six runs with three strikeouts.

The Golden Eagles’ pitcher senior Walker Powell started his tenth game on the season. He tossed for five innings allowing three runs with four strikeouts.

Both teams went three up and three down in the first inning to start the game.

In the top of the second sophomore Matthew Meyer singled for the first hits of the game, but he did not advance from first base. Sophomore Christopher Sargent led-off the bottom of the second with a single. He advanced to second base after a Bergeron walk before redshirt freshman Andrew Stanley batted him for the first run of the game on an RBI single.

Sophomore Ricardo Leonett picked up his first hit of the season in the top of the third frame with a single. He advanced to third base with a junior Justin Carlin double. Both were left stranded after a ground out.

Freshman Reed Trimble singled in the bottom of the third frame before scoring on a Fischer RBI double to extend the Southern Miss lead 2-0. Fischer then scored on an RBI double from sophomore Reece Ewing to make the score 3-0 going into the fourth inning of play.

After a walk in the top of the fourth frame, Meyer singled to put runners on first and second base. Senior Kevin Lambert cut the deficit to 3-1 after an RBI single with one out. A double play ended WKU’s hopes of scoring another run. Southern Miss did not retaliate in the bottom of the fourth frame after a lead-off double from sophomore Will McGillis.

In the top of the fifth frame, Leonett and senior Ray Zuberer III singled to lead off. After a walk loaded the bases, senior Rachard Constantine singled to score a run then a throwing error tied the game at three apiece.

Southern Miss retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth frame with a two-run homerun by Fischer followed by a solo homerun by Sargent to make the score 6-3. Bergeron got out of the fifth inning with three consecutive outs.

Freshman Hurston Waldrep relieved Powell to start the top of the sixth frame. WKU cut into the Southern Miss lead with an RBi single from Zuberer to bat in senior Matt Phipps to cut the lead to 6-4. Junior Aristotle Peter relieved Bergeron to start the bottom of the sixth.

After a hit by pitch with two outs put runners on first and second base for Southern Miss, junior Dalton Shoemake relieved Peter to close out the sixth inning. Shoemake struck out Fischer for the final out of the inning.

Constantine hit a solo homerun in the top of the seventh frame, to cut the Southern Miss lead to 6-5. WKU was not able to complete the comeback as Waldrep earned his first collegiate save for Southern Miss.

Game 2: Southern Miss 3, WKU 0

Sophomore Devyn Terbrak got the start for WKU in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader. He pitched for five innings allowing three runs with four strikeouts.

Freshman Ben Ethridge started for Southern Miss in game two. He tossed for a complete seven inning shutout performance with 11 strikeouts.

After WKU had nothing to show for in the top of the first inning, junior Gabe Montenegro doubled to lead-off the bottom of the first frame. Montenegro scored the first run of the game on a Sargent RBI single.

After the bases were loaded by a walk, a failed pickoff attempt by Terbrak led to another run for Southern Miss to make the score 2-0. Sophomore Danny Lynch singled to tack on another run for the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss led 3-0 after one inning of play.

WKU could not retaliate in the top of the second frame. In the bottom of the second inning, Montenegro doubled, but could not extend the Southern Miss lead.

In the top of the third inning, Zuberer and Carlin singled to put runners on first and second base for WKU with one out. Both were left stranded after two consecutive outs. Southern Miss had nothing to show for in the bottom of the third.

Through the fourth and fifth inning, there was a combined one hit for both teams. Both team three up and three down in the fourth frame. In the bottom of the fifth frame, Fischer singled but could not score for Southern Miss.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Hilltoppers went three up and three down for the third consecutive inning. In the bottom of the sixth, WKU made two pitching changes landing on redshirt sophomore Aaron Shiflet with one out. On Shiflet’s third pitch, WKU got out of the sixth inning on a double play.

WKU went three up and three down to end the game. Ethridge won his fourth game of the season, while Terbrak lost his second game of the spring.

Up next WKU finishes its series against Southern Miss on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Baseball beat reporter Wyatt Sparkman can be reached at steve.sparkman280@topper.wku.edu. Follow Wyatt on Twitter at @WyattSparkman3