WKU and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga have mutually decided to move their originally scheduled season opener on September 3 to a later date.

The new date for the showdown between the Hilltoppers and the Mocs is still to be determined as stated in a press release Tuesday by spokesman Bryan Fyalkowski.

“We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game,” WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart said in the release. “Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed to not play during the opening week of the season and will move our game to a date later in the season. We are looking at a couple options, and we will announce the new 2020 game date as soon as it is finalized.”

In result of the program’s COVID-19 testing last week, WKU will take a precautionary measure in delaying fall camp as well which was set to start on Wednesday August 5. While voluntary workout activities will continue, the start of fall camp will not be announced until the Hilltoppers non-conference schedule is finalized.

Nearest C-USA foes Middle Tennessee State University and Marshall University are both taking different routes in beginning their respective seasons. While MTSU has an official fall sports update via zoom set for Thursday August 6, Marshall has already begun their fall camp.

University of Louisville is scheduled to take on WKU on September 26, however that game is still to be determined with the ACC’s recent scheduling model to play 10 conference games and one non-conference game of each school’s choice. Pending a decision from the Cardinals, the Hilltoppers may not get a shot at revenge against their in-state opponent in 2020.

There is a possibility that WKU's matchup against Cardinals gets moved up to September 12 if the game is approved. The Hilltoppers were originally set to face off against Indiana University on September 12, but the Big Ten conference has decided to play a conference-only schedule this season.

With the delay of the Chattanooga game, the Hilltoppers season opener will now be Saturday September 19 when they host Liberty University. All eight of WKU’s conference games remain unchanged, including their first C-USA battle against rival MTSU on October 3.

