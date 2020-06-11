WKU Athletics reported on June 11 the football team will be moving its season opener ahead by two days.

The Hilltoppers were originally set to take on University of Tennessee-Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 5, but that has now been changed to Thursday, Sept. 3.

Kickoff is now set for 6 p.m. in Houchens-Smith Stadium.

Last year, the Hilltoppers opened their season with a Thursday night matchup against Central Arkansas, which ultimately ended up in a loss.

The Hilltoppers have not won a season opener since 2017 when they defeated former cross-state rival Eastern Kentucky.

Following the opener vs. Chattanooga, WKU will head to Bloomington on Sept. 12 to take on Indiana University.

WKU’s 2020 schedule includes two relatively close power five opponents this season in Indiana and the University of Louisville.

The last time the Hilltoppers defeated either school was 1975 when WKU handed the Cardinals a 21-17 loss in Louisville.

