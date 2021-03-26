The Hilltoppers have announced Friday the team’s 2021 season opener against the UT Martin Skyhawks has just been pushed up to Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
The season opener was originally scheduled to kick off on January 27, where WKU and UT Martin would compete on Saturday, Sept. 4.
The Hilltoppers released their full 2021 season schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 27. WKU is competing in 12 regular season games.
The last time WKU took on UT Martin was on September 9, 2000, where WKU dominated the Skyhawks, shutting out UT Martin and winning 71-0 to advance to 4-0 against opponents out of the Ohio Valley Conference.
Sports reporter Drew Toennies at drew.toennies900@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @drew_toennies.