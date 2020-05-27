WKU men’s golf head coach Chan Metts announced Wednesday the addition of graduate transfer Christian Tooley to the 2020-21 roster.

“We are lucky that it worked out for Christian to have another year of eligibility left to join our program,” Metts said. “He is a very high character young man with a great work ethic, which are two qualities we value greatly here.”

As a Bowling Green native, Tooley was a five-year letterwinner at Warren East High School prior to playing at Kentucky Wesleyan for his first four years of eligibility.

With an additional year of eligibility after the blanket waiver for spring sports, Tooley has chosen to transfer to WKU for his final year.

Tooley carried a 72.38 scoring average across the 2019-20 year. He also holds the Kentucky Wesleyan program record in 18 and 36-hole scores.

He led the Panthers in tournament scoring average in each of his four seasons in Owensboro. Tooley’s career scoring average of 75.2 strokes is the lowest average at Kentucky Wesleyan in 27 years.

After being named First-Team All-Conference in 2018, Tooley was awarded the KWC Male Athlete of the Year.

In addition to five individual tournament wins, he also won the Division II Midwest Regional during his sophomore year in 2017.

Tooley’s brother, Keith Tooley, was a WKU Men’s Golf letterwinner in 2013 and 2014.

“His family has ties to Western Kentucky and he has spent a lot of time with our assistant, coach Mully (John Mullendore), which makes him a great fit for us.”

