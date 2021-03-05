The WKU football program announced Friday the hiring of Pat Bastien to be the new linebackers coach. WKU has now filled all of its full time spots for the 2021 season.
Last season Bastien was the cornerbacks coach at Marshall. He helped the Thundering Herd lead FBS in points allowed (13.0) while ranking fourth in rushing defense (95.5 yards), 11th in passing defense (183.9 yards) and second in total defense (279.4 yards).
Before Bastein was at Marshall he was the assistant director of player development at Georgia in 2018-2019. The Bulldogs made back-to-back Sugar Bowl appearances, including a 26-14 victory over Baylor on New Year's Day 2020.
From 2016-2018 Bastein spent time at Georgia Southern as the linebackers coach.
He began his coaching career at UCF as a defensive graduate assistant during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. In 2014, the Knights went 9-4 and were co-American Athletic Conference champions.
Before Bsteain began to coach he played as a linebacker for four season at Alabama-Birmingham. He appeared in 44 games and was a three-year starter. Bastien graduated from UAB in May 2013 with a bachelor's degree in sports leadership.
