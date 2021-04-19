The WKU Football program finished its five-week spring practice schedule with its first spring game on Saturday in Houchens-Smith Stadium since 2019.
The defense dominated the game, intercepting four passes, while the offense mustered four touchdowns on 15 possessions.
“I’m very pleased with the progress that we made throughout the spring,” head coach Tyson Helton said. “I thought we had some great days on both sides of the ball. Got a lot done special teams-wise.”
The spring game in 2020 was not played due to COVID-19 concerns.
Helton enters his third spring on the Hill after posting a 5-7 overall record and 4-3 Conference USA record in 2020. WKU’s season ended with a 39-21 loss to the Georgia State Panthers on Dec. 26, 2020, at the Lending Tree Bowl.
For the 2020 season, WKU’s offense averaged 19 points per game, while averaging 290 total yards. The Hilltopper defense allowed 348.8 yards a game while surrendering 25 points per game.
Houston Baptist graduate transfer Bailey Zappe got the start as quarterback on the first possession of the game. Zappe totaled 10,004 yards through the air, leading all active Football Championship Subdivision passers while completing 60.9% of his passes along with 78 career touchdowns.
The first play of the game was a three-yard run by graduate transfer Adam Cofield for WKU’s offense.
Two plays later on a third and seven, Zappe completed a 15-yard pass for
a first down. On the fifth play, Zappe was intercepted by junior Darius Shipp on a pass that tipped at the line of scrimmage.
“That was disappointing to see, but he’s had a fantastic spring if you look at the full body of work,” Helton said. “He’s done a really good job, really looking forward to his season coming up.”
Redshirt sophomore Drew Zaubi got the nod as quarterback on the second possession for the Hilltoppers. Zaubi is a transfer from Reedley College. At Reedley, Zaubi played in 11 games, completing 59.8% of his passes, while throwing for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“He’s had a nice spring for us,” Helton said. “He’s been a really good addition to our team. He’s trying to fight like everyone else in the quarterback room to try to get onto the field, so it was good to see him have some good throws out there today.”
Zaubi’s first play from scrimmage went for a 28-yard completion to redshirt junior C.J. Jones for WKU. Then Hilltopper redshirt junior Jakairi Moses shifted his way through the line of scrimmage before breaking away to score the first touchdown for the offense.
The next couple of possessions for the Hilltoppers’ offense yielded nothing before they started getting some movement on the offense. After Zappe converted a third and one to redshirt freshman Dalvin Smith, Zappe threw a pick-six to redshirt sophomore Beanie Bishop on another tipped ball.
“We wanted to set the tone as a defense and one of our goals is to be a top defense in the country and we had to put that on display, so we try to have a Mamba mentality,” Bishop said.
WKU freshman Darius Ocean got his first snaps as quarterback on the next possession where he completed a couple of passes, including a pass where redshirt freshman Terence Taylor made a catch over two WKU defenders. Ocean’s drive at quarterback did not score any points.
Zappe returned on the next possession where he completed a couple of chunk plays to redshirt junior Dae- wood Davis for around 27 yards. A few plays later, Zappe completed a 33-yard pass to Smith to convert a third and 11 before the drive stalled out.
The Hilltoppers could not muster any points for the next few possessions before the brief intermission.
The first play coming out of the break, Zappe threw his third interception of the game to redshirt freshman T.J. Springer. Zappe then returned for a second consecutive possession.
The offense started to get rolling with Zappe at the helm after he completed three passes to get the ball to the 34-yard line. The next play, a holding call set the offense back before Zappe completed a 14-yard pass. Then WKU’s offense scored on its first drive with Zappe at the helm with a 30-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Davis.
Freshman Grady Robinson took over as the Hilltopper quarterback for two consecutive possessions. Robinson was a three-star recruit and 22nd overall in Washington. He went 9-2 as a starter at Eastlake High School.
On his second possession, Robinson completed a 28-yard pass to redshirt freshman Kyle McNamara. The Hilltopper offense kept the momentum going after a 15-yard facemask penalty followed by an 11-yard scramble for a first down by Robinson. Robinson then threw his first unofficial collegiate touchdown pass to Taylor for an 8-yard score.
The next two possessions did not amount to much. Ocean came back in as quarterback and moved the ball down the field, but was unable to put the ball in the endzone.
Zappe returned as quarterback the following possession. Zappe moved the ball effectively, dinking and dunk- ing down the field before he threw his fourth interception of the game to freshman Barry Wagner Jr.
Zaubi came back in to finish the last possession of the game as quarterback. Zaubi moved the ball much like Zappe did on the possession before, except Zaubi found McNamara for a 44-yard touchdown pass to end the spring game.
“Overall, offense had a good spring,” Moses said. “I feel like we just need to come together a little bit more and connect everything, the o-line, the quarterback, receivers and just get things rolling more smoothly.”
The next time WKU will take the field for a game will be their season opener against UT Martin on Sept. 4 in Houchens-Smith Stadium.
