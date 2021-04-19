The WKU Football program finished its five-week spring practice schedule with its first spring game on Saturday in Houchens-Smith Stadium since 2019.

The defense dominated the game, intercepting four passes, while the offense mustered four touchdowns on 15 possessions.

“I’m very pleased with the progress that we made throughout the spring,” head coach Tyson Helton said. “I thought we had some great days on both sides of the ball. Got a lot done special teams-wise.”

The spring game in 2020 was not played due to COVID-19 concerns.

Helton enters his third spring on the Hill after posting a 5-7 overall record and 4-3 Conference USA record in 2020. WKU’s season ended with a 39-21 loss to the Georgia State Panthers on Dec. 26, 2020, at the Lending Tree Bowl.

For the 2020 season, WKU’s offense averaged 19 points per game, while averaging 290 total yards. The Hilltopper defense allowed 348.8 yards a game while surrendering 25 points per game.

Houston Baptist graduate transfer Bailey Zappe got the start as quarterback on the first possession of the game. Zappe totaled 10,004 yards through the air, leading all active Football Championship Subdivision passers while completing 60.9% of his passes along with 78 career touchdowns.

The first play of the game was a three-yard run by graduate transfer Adam Cofield for WKU’s offense.

Two plays later on a third and seven, Zappe completed a 15-yard pass for

a first down. On the fifth play, Zappe was intercepted by junior Darius Shipp on a pass that tipped at the line of scrimmage.

“That was disappointing to see, but he’s had a fantastic spring if you look at the full body of work,” Helton said. “He’s done a really good job, really looking forward to his season coming up.”