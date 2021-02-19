WKU Baseball announced Friday evening its season opener would be pushed back to Sunday and Monday against North Dakota State.

Times have not been determined yet for the matchups in Nick Denes Field.

The Hilltoppers’ first mid-week game of the season has been pushed back from next Tuesday to Wednesday at Vanderbilt.

According to the release WKU hopes to complete its three game series against North Dakota in the coming days dependent on weather and field conditions.

Updated Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 20 – NO GAME

Sunday, Feb. 21 – vs. North Dakota State – Nick Denes Field

Monday, Feb. 22 – vs. North Dakota State – Nick Denes Field

Tuesday, Feb. 23 – NO GAME

Wednesday, Feb. 24 – at Vanderbilt – Nashville, Tennessee

