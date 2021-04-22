WKU Softball has changed its schedule playing against Charlotte due to inclement weather expected over the course of the weekend.
WKU will play a doubleheader on Friday, April 23 against Charlotte with the first game slated to start at 3 p.m. The start times of the other two games in the series are yet to be determined. The team hopes to fit all four games in by the end of Sunday.
