WKU Softball (15-6) will begin Conference USA play with a four-game away series against Middle Tennessee State University (18-17) April 16-18.

WKU was originally scheduled to open C-USA play against Marshall, but the series was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in WKU’s Tier 1 testing group. It is still unknown when the series will be made up.

The Hilltoppers are looking for some momentum after losing 5-2 to the No. 5 Florida Gators over the weekend and dropping an exhibition game against Canada’s Softball Olympic Team, a matchup that saw former Hilltopper and British Columbia native Larissa Franklin play against her former head coach Amy Tudor.

Franklin played all 50 games for WKU during the 2015 season and hit a two-run home run during the exhibition against her former team.

“Being able to play against Team Canada was an awesome opportunity for our program and we are grateful for that opportunity,” Tudor said after the game. “It was great to see Franklin and for the team to see one of our former all-time greats.”

Never would have thought I’d step on the field with WKU again after 2015. In a different uniform this time but still so special. https://t.co/QCdxc2Hek3 — Larissa Franklin (@lfranklin19) April 11, 2021

In its last three non-exhibition games, WKU has scored four runs and were shut out 1-0 at home by Eastern Kentucky on April 7. WKU has batted .198 during that span and left 25 runners on base. The Hilltoppers’ on-base percentage was a respectable .329 during that period due to a large volume of walks. “With COVID, I think a lot of teams are going through this so obviously we didn't make the adjustments tonight but hopefully this will get us back in the swing of things and we can get a little more consistent with playing games,” Tudor said after the loss to Eastern Kentucky.