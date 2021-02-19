WKU Baseball announced Saturday evening its season opener will be played on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Nick Denes Field to begin the 2021 season.

Then on Monday the Hilltoppers will play a double-header beginning at noon to wrap up the first home series of the season.

The Hilltoppers’ first mid-week game of the season was pushed back from next Tuesday to Wednesday at Vanderbilt. WKU will play the Commodores at 4:30 p.m.

Updated Schedule

Sunday, Feb. 21 – vs. North Dakota State – @ 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 22 – vs. North Dakota State – Double-header @ Noon

Tuesday, Feb. 23 – NO GAME

Wednesday, Feb. 24 – at Vanderbilt – 4:30 p.m.

