WKU (19-21), (9-11, C-USA) finished their second Conference USA road series against Southern Mississippi (26-13), (13-6, C-USA) on Sunday afternoon. WKU won 9-4 to snap a three game skid.

WKU junior Justin Carlin went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and hit his third of the season homerun in the top of the eighth inning.

Southern Miss sophomore Danny Lynch went 2-for-5 with a double. He was the only Golden Eagle to get a multi-hit performance against the Hilltoppers.

Freshman Luke Stofel got his third consecutive series finale start for WKU. He tossed for three innings allowing three runs on two hits.

Sophomore Drew Boyd got the series finale start for Southern Miss. He pitched for five innings allowing three runs while striking out six Hilltoppers.

Both teams went three up and three down in the first inning of play in the matinee matchup.

After WKU had nothing to show in the top of the second frame, Southern Miss Lynch reached first on an error by Carlin. After a walk, sophomore Will McGillis walked on a 14 pitch at bat to load the bases.

Lynch then scored the first run of the game after Stofel hit sophomore Blake Johnson with a pitch. Then Southern Miss tacked on another run on an RBI single from freshman Dustin Dickerson to extend their lead to 2-0.

In the top of the third frame, WKU got runners on first and second after a walk and single before a sacrifice bunt to put both on second and third base. Carlin then batted both runners in to tie the game at 2-2 on an RBI single. Southern Miss then reclaimed its lead on a solo homerun by sophomore Christopher Sargent in the bottom of the third frame to make the score 3-2.

In the top of the fourth frame, WKU could not retaliate. Junior Ryan O’Connell relieved Stofel after Stofel gave up a lead-off walk in the bottom of the fourth inning. The bases were then loaded after two walks by O’Connell with two outs before Fischer flew out to leave all three Southern Miss runners stranded.

After both teams had nothing to show for in the fifth inning, senior Richard Constantine led the top of the sixth off with a double. Freshman Blake Wehunt then relieved Boyd on the mound for Southern Miss. Senior Kevin Lambert then batted in Constantine on an RBI single to tie the game at three apiece.

Lambert advanced to third base after sophomore Ricardo Leonett singled. WKU then took a 4-3 lead on an error by Lynch. Southern Miss freshman Tanner Hall then relieved Wehunt on the bump. After a walk loaded the bases, senior Ray Zuberer III batted in two more runs on an RBI to extend WKU’s lead to 6-3.

Southern Miss made their third pitching change of the inning going to redshirt freshman Tyler Stuart. Stuart got Southern Miss out of the top of the sixth frame, but not before WKU extended their lead to 7-3 on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Jackson Gray.

Junior Dalton Dhoemake relieved O’Connell after two consecutive hit by pitches in the bottom of the sixth frame. Southern Miss would then cut the lead to 7-4 on a ground out that scored McGillis.

In the top of the seventh frame, WKU extended their lead to 8-4 on a ground out that scored Lambert. Southern Miss could not get the bats going in the bottom of the seventh frame.

Freshman Chandler Best relieves Stuart to begin the top of the eighth inning. WKU tacked on another run to make the score 9-4 on a Carlin solo homerun. In the bottom of the eighth, Southern Miss could not answer, leaving two runners stranded on first and second base.

Both teams had nothing to show for in the ninth inning. O’Connell picked up his first win of the season, while Shoemake picked his first save of the season.

Up next WKU starts the back half of their eight game road stretch against the Marshall Thundering Herd in Huntington, West Virginia on Friday at 2 p.m.

Baseball beat reporter Wyatt Sparkman can be reached at steve.sparkman280@topper.wku.edu. Follow Wyatt on Twitter at @WyattSparkman3