The WKU soccer team (8-6-1, 4-4 C-USA) dropped two consecutive Conference USA road matchups over the weekend in the Lone Star State, falling 2-0 to North Texas (11-4, 6-1 C-USA) and 1-0 to Rice (8-4-2, 5-0-2 C-USA).

The Mean Green handed WKU its third conference loss of the season on Friday, while the Lady Toppers fell to the Owls for their fourth loss of league play on Sunday.

The Lady Toppers have now been shutout four times this season, and for the first time this season the WKU soccer team was shutout in back-to-back games.

WKU also moved from being tied for second place last weekend to now holding sole possession of fourth place in the conference standings with 12 total points.

Friday’s matchup with the Mean Green saw the Lady Toppers get outshot in the first half 11-2, while allowing five corner kicks.

The first goal of the game came off a throw-in by Mean Green midfielder Brooke Lampe, allowing teammate Michelle Gonzalez to boot in her second goal of the season at the 12:36 minute mark of the first half.

Redshirt senior goalkeeper Anne-Marie Ulliac made the initial save on the play after the throw-in, but she left the left side of the net open for Gonzalez.

Later in the first half, the Mean Green’s leading goal-scorer Berklee Peters found the back of the net at the 38:45 minute mark for her 10th goal of the year.

Ulliac misplayed the airborne ball after a Mean Green player popped the ball up on the net from outside the box and left a rebound right at the feet of Peters to seal the deal.

Midfielder Ambere Barnett led the Lady Toppers with two shots on goal with one in the first half and the other in the second half, and Ulliac made four saves against the Mean Green.

North Texas bounced back against the Lady Toppers after losing the previous week on the road at Alabama-Birmingham 1-0. The Mean Green remained undefeated at home, boasting a 9-0 mark after defeating the Lady Toppers.

Sunday’s matchup against the Owls saw the Lady Toppers fall after a penalty kick ended the back-and-forth game.

The Lady Toppers held the Owls without a shot on net until the 17th minute in the first half of the conference matchup. Both teams fought for chances until the halfway point, but nothing gave for either team to start the game.

The game shifted in the Owls’ favor after the Lady Toppers committed a foul not long after halftime. Rice midfielder Delaney Schultz scored her fourth on the season at the 63:47 minute mark to lift her program to victory.

Lady Topper goalkeeper Ulliac had a six-save performance and midfielder Deven Jackson delivered six shots on net, but none of them were able to reach the back of the net. The total shots on net for the game saw the Lady Toppers edge the Owls 18-16 to close the game.

Coming up next for the Lady Toppers is C-USA opponent UAB (4-5-5, 2-3-2 C-USA).

The Blazers most recently tied Old Dominion 2-2 and are currently tied for sixth place in the league table with eight points.

Friday’s game against UAB is the Senior Day for the Lady Toppers, as Ulliac, Kaylyn Bryant, Christina Bragado and Chandler Backes are each slated to play their final home game.

Match time is set for 6 p.m. at the WKU Soccer Complex.

