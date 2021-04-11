WKU Soccer announced on Sunday sophomores Ansley Cate and sophomore Katie Erwin were named to the Conference USA All-Academic Second Team.
Cate is a sophomore exercise science major with a 3.91 cumulative GPA and was named to the President’s List in the fall. Erwin is a sophomore civil engineering major with a 4.00 cumulative GPA and has been on the President’s List every semester.
On the pitch, both Cate and Erwin are starters for WKU. Erwin has notched three goals and one assist on the season. Cate has scored two goals this year.
Erwin is second on the team in points with seven total on the season. The Louisville native scored two goals against FIU and scored the match-winning goal against Charlotte to clinch the C-USA East Division title for WKU. She also set up the game-winning goal against Marshall with an assist to Cate
Cate has scored both of her goals in conference play, getting the match-winner against Marshall and scoring against Middle Tennessee.
The Lady Toppers will be back in action on Tuesday in the C-USA Championship in Houston. WKU takes on UAB at 11 a.m. on ESPN+.
