The Lady Topper Soccer program finished its 2020-21 campaign last Thursday with a 8-2-2 record while posting a 4-0-2 record in Conference USA play. WKU was edged by Charlotte 2-0 in its first semifinal appearance since joining C-USA in 2013.
WKU had a successful season going on an 8-0-2 run after their lone loss against North Alabama on Feb. 6 falling 4-1.
“I think they raised the bar for our program,” head coach Jason Neidell said. “I’ve got a lot of good things to say about these student athletes and what they’ve done to elevate our pro- gram to a newer height within Conference USA.”
In WKU’s 20th season on the Hill, Neidell’s squad fought through a positive COVID-19 case after returning to the soccer complex on July 6.
Following the loss, WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart tweeted he was proud of Neidell and his team’s play this season. Now heading into the fall, the youth movement has a year under its belt for next season.
“I joked earlier in the year that we have 17 freshmen and sophomores so they better impact the program, because if they don’t we won’t have a good season,” Neidell said. “The freshmen and sophomores have been outstanding. They’ve set a higher standard for the program this season. Now the challenge is out there to exceed that. We’re young and everyone is going to be back.”
Following the loss, Neidell said junior midfielder Ambere Barnett will unfortunately miss the fall season as well. Barnett was named C-USA’s Player and Midfielder of the Year after she was injured on April 9. She was the program's leading goal scorer with six goals and 14 points.
WKU had a lot of young talent this season with nine freshmen and eight sophomores. There's also six juniors and two seniors returning to the program.
Senior defender Avery Jacobsen and senior midfielder Sophia Fondren are the two seniors returning for another season.
“Something like this makes you eager to get back on the field in a few short months and do it again,” Neidell said. “It’s an interesting year, because we turn around pretty quickly and play again. Usually your season ends in November. You got a full seven to eight months to think about it, but the reality is that it’s going to be a quick turn around.”
This season WKU outscored its opponents 20-13 and outshot its opponents 78-44. WKU outshot its opponents seven times and won each of those matches.
WKU averaged 1.67 goals per game and held their opponents to 1.08 goals against them. Freshman midfielder Annah Hopkins led newcomers with four goals and one assist. Hopkins also led WKU in game-winning goals with three. Sophomore forward Katie Erwin was also a factor on offense racking up three goals and one assist.
Back on defense, Jacobsen played the most minutes on the program with 1,120 while picking up 4 points. Sophomore goalkeeper Ashley Kobylinski finished the year with five shutouts and posted a 8-1-2 record.
Soccer beat reporter Ian Fleischman can be reached at ian.fleischman583@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @ian_fleischman.