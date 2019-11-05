The Conference USA league office announced its women's soccer postseason awards on Tuesday afternoon, and the awards list featured three members of the WKU soccer team.

Sophomore midfielder Ambere Barnett was selected to the All-C-USA First Team and senior defender Kaylyn Bryant was named to the Third Team, while freshman forward Ansley Cate received All-Freshman Team honors from the conference.

All of the C-USA postseason awards were voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches, according to a release.

WKU has had multiple players named to all-conference teams in all but one year since joining C-USA in 2014.

Barnett is tied for the leading points-earner for the Lady Toppers with 16 on the season, scoring five goals and notching six assists. Barnett also earned First Team and All-Freshman Team honors as a freshman last season.

She’s the league’s leading shot-taker, firing 70 shots on goal this season. That mark is a new WKU single-season record and ranks 25th in the nation. In addition, Barnett's six assists are the fourth-most in the conference.

Bryant has been a staple on the WKU backline all season, and she's utilized her ability to clear out shots to help the Lady Toppers shut out seven opponents, tied for the second-most in C-USA.

She and the defense have allowed 16 goals on the season, which is the fourth-fewest in the league. Bryant has been relied upon all season, logging the second-most minutes of any WKU player.

Cate got her collegiate career off to a strong start, scoring two goals in the Lady Toppers' season opener against Belmont.

Since then, the rookie has scored three more times, including the game-winner in a one-goal match at Texas-El Paso.

The Lady Toppers are currently preparing for the postseason, with the quarterfinals of the C-USA Championship coming up this week.

WKU (10-6-1, 6-4 C-USA) will take on Charlotte (12-5, 7-3 C-USA) for the second time this season on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

All seven games of the C-USA Tournament will be streamed live for ESPN+ subscribers.

Reporter Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.