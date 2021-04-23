WKU Softball (18-10), (2-4) split a doubleheader against Conference USA rival Charlotte (26-11), (10-4) on Friday as the two programs kicked off a four-game home series. WKU is now 12-6 against the 49ers all-time.

Game 1: Charlotte 4, WKU 3

Redshirt senior Kelsey Aikey made her 15th start of the season, throwing for three and one-third innings while collecting three strikeouts. The right hander also picked up four strikeouts in the Hilltoppers’ second game of the day, putting Aikey (553) just 10 K’s away from passing WKU alum Emily Rosseau (562) for most strikeouts in program history.

WKU would take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to an RBI single from redshirt junior Kendall Smith and an RBI double from redshirt sophomore Jordan Ridge. Both teams were then retired in their respective orders in the second inning.

Charlotte threatened to score in the top of the third, putting runners on second and third with no outs. Kendall Smith would tag a runner out at home and Aikey would collect a strikeout to put two outs on the board before surrendering a walk to load the bases. Aikey would then punch out her third batter of the day to escape the jam.

The 49ers tied the game 2-2 in the top of the fourth thanks to a two-run home run to left field, prompting WKU head coach Amy Tudor to send in redshirt junior Shelby Nunn to relieve Aikey. Nunn would pick up a quick strikeout and a pop-fly to Jordan Ridge would close out the frame.

Kendall Smith hit her third home run of the year, a solo shot to deep left field, to give the Hilltoppers a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 49ers responded in the top of the seventh inning with a two-RBI double to take the lead 4-3.

Redshirt freshman Brylee Hage led off the final frame with a double to center field and redshirt senior Paige Carter was walked intentionally to give WKU runners on second and first with one out. Redshirt sophomore Taylor Davis singled to load the bases, but two pop-ups in a row put an end to a potential WKU rally.

Jordan Ridge and Brylee Hage both hit doubles, Kendall Smith had a multi-hit game, and Aikey and Nunn combined for five strikeouts in the loss.

Game 2: WKU 5, Charlotte 3

Redshirt freshman Katie Gardner made her third start of the season and first since March 20 against UAB in the Hilltoppers’ second game of the day. The Bowling Green native threw two and one-third innings and collected three strikeouts before being relieved by Kelsey Aikey in the third inning.

Charlotte threatened to score early with two runners aboard in the top of the first but Gardner would throw back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame. The 49ers scored in the bottom of the second due to an obstruction call against catcher Kendall Smith, taking a 1-0 lead.

The 49ers extended their lead to 2-0 due to an RBI double in the top of the third inning, which prompted Tudor to relieve Gardner with Kelsey Aikey. Aikey allowed a bases-loaded walk and Charlotte would extend its lead to 3-0, but Aikey ended the frame with a strikeout.

The Hilltoppers would cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning thanks to a two-RBI double from Kendall Smith. WKU loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth, but all runners ended up stranded.

Shelby Nunn relieved Kelsey Aikey with one out in the top of the fifth and ended the frame with a strikeout for a combined 1-2-3 inning. Freshman Kennedy Foote hit a double into left field to score Brylee Hage and redshirt sophomore Kennedy Sullivan in the bottom of the fifth to give the Hilltoppers a 4-3 lead.

Kennedy Sullivan hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth to score Taylor Davis, extend the Hilltoppers lead to 5-3, and give the team a little more breathing room entering the final frame. The 49ers were unable to stage a comeback and the Hilltoppers took their sixth come-from-behind victory of the season.

Gardner, Aikey and Nunn combined for nine strikeouts in the win. Kennedy Sullivan had a multi-hit game and Sullivan, Kendall Smith and Kennedy Foote all hit doubles.

WKU will play two more games against Charlotte this weekend but the start times for those matchups are yet to be determined due to inclement weather and scheduling conflicts.

Softball beat reporter Jake Moore can be reached at charles.moore275@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @Charles_JMoore.