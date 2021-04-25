WKU Softball (19-11), (3-5, C-USA) split two games against Conference USA rival Charlotte (27-12), (11-5, C-USA) in a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon to split a four-game series between the two programs 2-2. The Hilltoppers are now just two games below .500 in Conference USA play.

“I feel like we came out and gave ourselves a chance to win all four games,” head coach Amy Tudor said after the series finale. “We stepped up in the right moments to get the two wins but the right point is we were capable of winning all four [games].”

Game 1: Charlotte 3, WKU 2

Redshirt senior Shelby Nunn made her sixth start of the season for the Hilltoppers in the first matchup of the day. The right hander threw six and one-third innings and picked up a pair of strikeouts while allowing three runs.

The Hilltoppers executed a strike em’ out, throw em’ out double play in the top of the first inning when Nunn picked up her first strikeout of the day and redshirt junior catcher Kendall Smith tossed out a runner at second base.

Neither side would score until the top of the third inning when a two-run home run to deep left center field gave Charlotte a 2-0 lead. The Hilltoppers got their first base runner of the day in the bottom of the third inning thanks to a well-placed bunt from redshirt freshman TJ Webster. Webster then stole second base and redshirt senior Paige Carter drew a walk but both runners ended up stranded.

Kendall Smith evened the score 2-2 with a two-run home run, her fourth long ball of the year, in the bottom of the fourth inning. It was the catcher’s second home run of the weekend series. The catcher came into the weekend with two home runs to her name and doubled that total.

“I’ve been waiting a while,” Smith said. “These past few weeks I haven’t been performing how I expect myself to perform, so just coming in extra every day, staying after and coming before practice [to get] reps in [has] obviously paid off.”

Charlotte started the sixth inning with a lead-off double and took a 3-2 lead due to an RBI single into shallow center field. Shelby Nunn would be relieved by redshirt sophomore Kennedy Sullivan in the top of the seventh and the two-way player would pick up a strikeout to end the frame and strand a pair of 49ers.

TJ Webster beat out an infield single with a headfirst slide into first to represent the tying run in the bottom of the seventh. Webster would then steal second base for the second time that game but was left stranded when a called strike on redshirt sophomore Princess Valencia sealed the Hilltoppers’ fate.

TJ Webster had a multi-hit day to go along with her pair of steals and Kennedy Sullivan, redshirt sophomore Taylor Davis and Kendall Smith all collected a hit apiece in the loss.

Game 2: WKU 6, Charlotte 3

Kennedy Sullivan, fresh off of a relief appearance in the first game of the day, was given starting duties for the series finale. The two-way player threw a complete game and struck out seven batters while holding the 49ers to just three runs as well as hit a walk-off three-run home run to seal the victory for WKU.

“After that first loss I knew we really had to bounce back,” Sullivan said. “It feels really good to get that win and finish the series off.”

WKU took an early 1-0 lead thanks to a solo home run from redshirt sophomore Jordan Ridge, her fourth home run of the season.

“I just knew I wanted to start things off for the team,” Ridge said. “I was just trying to put the ball in play and luckily it kind of just went over [the wall], so it was awesome.”

The Hilltoppers would then draw three walks in a row to load the bases with two outs and prompt a pitching change from Charlotte. Redshirt freshman Brylee Hage then drove in a run on an infield single due to a Charlotte fielding error to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Charlotte cut the lead in half 2-1 due to an error on an infield single in the top of the third inning. The 49ers would tie the game 2-2 due to another defensive miscue on yet another infield single in the same frame.

The 49er’s threatened to take the lead in the top of the fifth inning after putting runners on first and second with no outs, but Kennedy Sullivan’s fifth and sixth strikeouts of the day as well as a pop fly to left field put an end to Charlotte’s momentum.

Neither team would score again until the top of the seventh inning when a sacrifice fly allowed a 49er runner at third to score the go-ahead run. WKU would enter the bottom of the seventh inning down 3-2.

Redshirt junior Maddie Bowlds led off the inning with a double to center field and TJ Webster put down a sacrifice bunt to send Bowlds to third base. Paige Carter then drew a walk and Bowlds scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 3-3.

Jordan Ridge laced a single into the gap in right field to put runners on first and second with one out, and Kennedy Sullivan would crush a three-run walk-off home run down the left field line to secure the come-from-behind win for the Hilltoppers. It was Sullivan’s seventh home run of the season.

“I’m so happy we were able to come back and fight back like that,” Jordan Ridge said when asked about the walk-off and series split.

Jordan Ridge and Maddie Bowlds both had multi-hit performances and freshman Kennedy Foote drew two walks in the victory.

WKU will stay in Bowling Green to face Tennessee Tech on April 28 at 6 p.m. CT.

