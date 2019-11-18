The WKU men's basketball team will play a neutral-site game against in-state rival Louisville on Nov. 29 in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and all WKU students will be admitted free with a voucher claimed before game day and a valid student ID, the program announced Monday.

Starting when doors open in Diddle Arena for the Hilltoppers' game against Campbellsville on Monday night, students can show their ID at the student entrance to receive a voucher for the marquee matchup.

Students can only claim one voucher per student ID, and they must show both the voucher and a valid student ID in Bridgestone Arena to redeem their game ticket.

After Monday night, students can stop by the WKU Ticket Office in Diddle Arena at any time during normal office hours leading up to the Louisville game to pick up a voucher.

The first 100 students who show up in Bridgestone Arena on game day with their voucher and student ID will have first priority on the lower level seating tickets.

Once the lower level seating is full, any further vouchers redeemed by students will be able to sit in the upper level seats allocated for students.

