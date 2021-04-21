WKU Softball (17-9), (1-3, C-USA) picked up a much needed victory in a 7-2 win over Belmont (11-21) in Nashville on Wednesday night. WKU now holds a 31-1 record against the Bruins. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and improved the Hilltoppers’ record in April to 2-5.

Redshirt senior Kelsey Aikey was given starting pitcher duties and threw three innings, allowing two runs on four hits and collecting six strikeouts before being relieved by redshirt freshman Katie Gardner in the fourth inning. Aikey (546) is now just 17 K’s away from passing WKU alum Emily Rosseau (562) for most strikeouts in program history.

The Hilltoppers quickly jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first after redshirt sophomore Jordan Ridge was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and redshirt freshman Brylee Hage singled to drive in redshirt sophomores Princess Valencia and Taylor Davis.

Belmont would score its first runs of the day in the bottom of the third due to a fielding error and an RBI single to set the score to 3-2. Aikey kept her composure and ended the inning with a strikeout, her sixth and final of the night.

Redshirt senior Paige Carter hit a double to score redshirt freshman TJ Webster in the top of the fourth inning to push WKU’s lead to 4-2 and redshirt sophomore Kennedy Sullivan hit a two run RBI double of her own to stretch the lead even further to 6-2.

Redshirt junior Maddie Bowlds and Hage would pull off a double-steal of second and third base respectively and Paige Carter drew a walk to load the bases in the top of the fifth inning, but all runners ended up stranded.

Jordan Ridge led off the top of the seventh inning with a solo home run to left field, her third home run of the season, to extend WKU’s lead to 7-2. The Bruins would fail to mount a comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the Hilltoppers the victory.

The win was a well-rounded one for WKU. Brylee Hage and Taylor Davis both had multi-hit games, Paige Carter, Kennedy Sullivan and Kendall Smith all hit doubles, and Hage swiped two bases. Katie Gardner impressed, putting together four scoreless innings while collecting four strikeouts after relieving Kelsey Aikey in the fourth inning.

The Hilltoppers will return home to Bowling Green for a four-game series against Conference USA rival Charlotte (25-10), (9-3, C-USA) on April 23-25.

