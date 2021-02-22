As announced Sunday afternoon, WKU will head to Houston to play the Cougars in a late-season, non-conference matchup.
The game is possible because the Hilltoppers are multiple games below the NCAA maximum of 27, due to a postponed Conference USA series.
The Cougars (18-3), (12-3, AAC) are currently ranked sixth in the country after losing this past week to Wichita State 68-63, but rebounded against Cincinnati, winning 90-52.
The Hilltoppers are 1-3 all-time against Houston. The teams last met in WKU’s 74-72 home loss on Feb. 9, 2010.
Houston is led by its experienced trio of guards: junior Quentin Grimes, sophomore Marcus Sasser and senior DeJon Jerreau. Combined, they ac- count for 41 of the team’s average of 75 points a game. Its only ranked win of the year was a 64-53 victory against Texas Tech at the beginning of the season.
Like WKU, Houston had at least six games canceled or postponed this season.
The Hilltoppers and Cougars will square off Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in Houston. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.
WKU (15-4), (8-2, C-USA) will then return home for the first of the final two series of the regular season. Florida International (9-15), (2-13, C-USA) will make its way to the Hill after splitting the series last year with WKU.
This year, the Panthers have had a rough season after starting 4-0. They currently sit at the bottom of the C-USA East standings and are five games below a .500 win percentage.
The only two victories FIU has in-conference came against Old Dominion and Middle Tennessee, winning both games by 10 or more points. Since the victory against the Blue
Raiders, FIU has lost 13 of its last 14 games, most recently losing to the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles. Due to COVID-19 issues with Southern Miss, the two-game series was not completed.
As of Monday, it’s unknown if the Hilltoppers will play the Panthers, as they wait to see if the FIU program has any positive COVID cases after coming in contact with Southern Mississippi.
FIU is led by junior guard Antonio Daye, Jr. who averages 17 points with 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals a game. The two other players who average double- digit points are seniors Radshad Davis with 13 a game and Eric Lovett with 11 a game.
Despite losing several games, the Panthers have one of the best scoring offenses in the conference, putting up 71 points a game. Where they struggle is on the defensive end, as they have the worst defense in the conference. Though they average 71 points a game, they give up 75.5 a game to their opponents.
FIU sits at 10th in the conference in field goal percentage and allows teams to shoot 46% a game, the second worst in the conference. The Panthers are the lone team that defends the ball worse from behind the arc than WKU does.
Because WKU added the Houston game, the FIU series had to be pushed back. Both games take place in Diddle Arena with Sunday afternoon’s tip-off starting at 2 p.m. and Monday’s at noon. Both games will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and will also be broadcasted through WKU PBS.
